Woman Whose Body Was Found on Orange Street Was Murdered: Officials

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has begun a homicide investigation into the death of a woman whose decomposing body was found near an Orange funeral home last week.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was discovered April 9 near the Cotton Funeral Service on Main Street. She is believed to be African-American.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/MajorCrimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.