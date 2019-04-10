Woman Who Trashed Racy Clifton Easter Display Slapped With Summons

UPDATE: A Clifton woman who trashed a local dentist's racy Easter display was charged with criminal mischief Wednesday.

Desiree Shepstone, 37, "disassembled and damaged" five scantily-clad manequins erected by Wayne Gangi on his Grove Street lawn on Tuesday, city Police Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Gangi, who's created various attention-grabbing displays, said he dressed the dummies in lingerie as an homage to the late Hugh Hefner, who would have been 93 on Tuesday.

Shepstone, in turn, cut the lingerie off and dismembered some of them -- a move that the man she lives with said was done purely for attention .

"The investigation included interviews with multiple eyewitnesses and review of multiple sources of video evidence," Anderson said.

Police served her by mail with the complaint, which will be heard in Municipal Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.