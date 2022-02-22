Woman Who Ran Back Inside Burning West Orange Home To Save Cats Dies

A 66-year-old woman died in a weekend fire in West Orange, authorities said.

Cynthia Johnson ran back inside her home on Valley Way to try to save her cats as the house burned around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Johnson was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston where she was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. that day.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.