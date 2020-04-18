Woman Who Organized NJ Anti-Lockdown Protest Charged With Violating Lockdown

A Toms River woman who helped organize an anti-lockdown protest in Trenton has been charged with violating New Jersey's emergency stay-at-home orders during the event, authorities said.

Kim Pagan helped organize Friday's Trenton rally against Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus crisis, State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said.

Pagan was charged by New Jersey State Police with violating the orders, in which protestors gathered outside the State House and along Trenton streets in their cars demonstrating against Murphy's orders, authorities said.

Police çan be seen writing summonses to people yelling and honking in parked cars in a video posted to Facebook by Central Jersey Libertarians.

"We have the right to peacefully protest!" one woman yelled as an officer walked by writing tickets.

"This infringement on the First Amendment will not stand," Central Jersey Libertarians captioned the video. "We offer our support to those fighting this."

