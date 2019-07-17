Woman Went Topless To Escape Shoplifting Arrest In Bayonne: Police

Police in Bayonne said a 42-year-old woman from Hoboken went to great lengths to avoid an arrest for shoplifting Tuesday, including swinging on a police officer and slipping out of her clothing.

A loss-prevention agent at the ShopRite grocery store at 25th Street and Broadway witnessed Lakia Pierce taking items around 11 p.m., police said. The agent notified the police officer, who was working security at the store.

When the officer confronted Pierce, she tried to run but was stopped by the officer. Pierce began to struggle, scratching the officer several times and trying to punch him, police said.

When Pierce tried to run, the officer grabbed her shirt, but Pierce pulled away and slipped out of the garment, according to police. She was arrested nearby.

She has been charged with robbery, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

