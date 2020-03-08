Woman Struck On Wyckoff Sidewalk By Out-Of-Control Vehicle Driven By Boy, 17

A female pedestrian was struck on a Wyckoff sidewalk by an out-of-control vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy, authorities said.

The boy apparently was turning when he lost control while turning from Newton Road onto Wyckoff Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The boy tried to avoid hitting another vehicle when his car ended up on the sidewalk, where it struck the 50-year-old victim and a utility pole, the prosecutor said.

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where Musella said she was in stable condition.

The boy received summonses for careless driving and ignoring a stop sign following an investigation by Wyckoff police and the prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

