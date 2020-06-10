Woman Struck, Killed By Bus In Fairview

A woman was struck and killed by a commuter bus early Wednesday at a busy Fairview intersection.

The 166 bus from Manhattan's Port Authority terminal to Cresskill was making a left from Anderson Avenue onto Fairview Avenue when the woman was crushed by the driver's side rear tires at 6:45 a.m., Jim Smith of NJ Transit said.

None of the 38 passengers nor the driver were injured, he said.

Borough police immediately responded.

They were joined by borough firefighters, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, as well as the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which made the pronouncement.

Fairview police were leading the investigation, assisted by NJ Transit police, Smith said.

The area was closed to traffic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.