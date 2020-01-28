Contact Us
Woman Struck By Train In Waldwick

Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A woman was struck and severely injured by a commuter train Monday night in Waldwick, responders said.

Atlantic Air One flew the 32-year-old victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after landing at the municipal pool on Hopper Avenue, they said.

Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

The victim suffered severe lower extremity injuries after being struck around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Frederick Street and Hewson Avenue, responders said.

Why she was in the train's path wasn't immediately clear.

Service resumed around 10:45 p.m., according to NJ Transit.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

