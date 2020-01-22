Woman Struck By Commuter Train In Glen Rock

BREAKING: NJ Transit confirmed that a woman was struck by a commuter train Wednesday morning in Glen Rock.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, died after being struck near Harristown Road shortly before 10:30 a.m., responders said.

Borough and NJ Transit police responded and summoned an Advanced Life Support unit.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

