Woman Struck And Killed In Hit-Run By Newark Library

Paul Milo
A woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newark Tuesday.
A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle around noon Tuesday near the Newark Public Library, according to published reports.

The driver who struck her left the scene and was last seen heading towards McCarter Highway. The vehicle is described as a gray or silver Honda.

A spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that a pedestrian was fatally struck but did not immediately have additional information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

