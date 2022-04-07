Woman Steals NJ Treasury Department Car, Police Say

Contact Us
The woman pictured above is accused of walking into Edison Parking on Market Street with the keys to a gray 2014 Ford Focus and driving away shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Recognize her? Police in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole a car registered to the New Jersey Department of Treasury.

The suspect — pictured above — is accused of walking into Edison Parking on Market Street with the keys to a gray 2014 Ford Focus and driving away shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a release on Thursday, April 7.

The vehicle was registered to the New Jersey Department of Treasury, O’Hara said.

The suspect is described as a Black woman with short hair and was wearing a red puffy jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots during the theft, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

