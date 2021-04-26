Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Woman Stabs Female Victim In Neck In Jersey City, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Jersey City police
Jersey City police Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in a Jersey City stabbing Sunday, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of a stabbing at 322 Pacific Avenue found a 24-year-old female victim with a stab wound to her neck around 6:55 p.m. Sunday, City Spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione said.

Moesha Robinson, 23, was arrested and charged with varying degrees of aggravated assault, weapons offenses and several counts of bail jumping.

The victim was later deemed stable.

