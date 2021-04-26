Woman Stabs Female Victim In Neck In Jersey City, Authorities Say

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in a Jersey City stabbing Sunday, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of a stabbing at 322 Pacific Avenue found a 24-year-old female victim with a stab wound to her neck around 6:55 p.m. Sunday, City Spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione said.

Moesha Robinson, 23, was arrested and charged with varying degrees of aggravated assault, weapons offenses and several counts of bail jumping.

The victim was later deemed stable.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.