Woman Shot Near Olympian's Morris County Equestrian Center, 1 In Custody: Report

A woman was shot in the chest on or near a 53-acre Long Valley property containing a former Olympian's house and equestrian center, NJ.com reports .

The woman was taken to Morristown Medical Center in unknown condition and one person in connection with the shooting was in custody, the report says.

A heavy police presence was at the scene hours after the 2:40 p.m., incident on West Mill Road.

The property is known as Hawthorne Farm and is home to the Barisone Dressage, an equestrian center and residence owned and operated by former 2008 U.S. Olympian Michael Barisone.

