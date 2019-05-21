Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah-Based DressBarn Closing All 650 Stores
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Seriously Hurt In Guttenberg House Fire

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A fire in Guttenberg Monday left a woman seriously injured, authorities said.
A fire in Guttenberg Monday left a woman seriously injured, authorities said. Photo Credit: Facebook

A fire that broke out at a multifamily home in Guttenberg Monday night left one woman injured with serious burns, a fire department spokesman confirmed.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at the home on 70th Street. There was no information on the cause or other circumstances of the fire, the spokesman said.

People who were inside the home told News 12 they were forced to jump from windows to escape the flames and smoke.

Additional information about the fire and the woman's condition was expected later Tuesday, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.