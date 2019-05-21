Woman Seriously Hurt In Guttenberg House Fire

A fire that broke out at a multifamily home in Guttenberg Monday night left one woman injured with serious burns, a fire department spokesman confirmed.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at the home on 70th Street. There was no information on the cause or other circumstances of the fire, the spokesman said.

People who were inside the home told News 12 they were forced to jump from windows to escape the flames and smoke.

Additional information about the fire and the woman's condition was expected later Tuesday, authorities said.

