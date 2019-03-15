Contact Us
Woman Seized, Man Hospitalized In Saddle Brook Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Responders included local police, EMS and other supporting units -- among them, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man was hospitalized and a woman taken into custody following a stabbing Friday morning at a Saddle Brook home.

The man was cut on his hand, possibly while trying to grab the knife during the incident on Saddle River Road near Saddle River County Park, responders said.

Aggravated assault and weapons possession charges were likely to be filed in the domestic incident.

