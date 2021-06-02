Woman Seeking Best Possible Photo Of NYC Skyline Falls Into Deep Hole In Hudson River

A 23-year-old woman trying to capture a moment in Hoboken got one she'll never forget, thanks to half-a-dozen police officers who dove into the Hudson River to rescue her.

The Berkley Heights woman was trying to get a better view of New York City while out with her friends and brother near Pier 13, when she climbed a railing and fell over around 3:30 a.m., Feb. 6, Hoboken police said.

Because of the snow on the ground, she did not see the gaps between the pier and the dock, authorities said. That particular area of the pier was closed off to the public.

The woman's brother attempted to rescue her but was unable and called 9-1-1..

As the officers were searching the area, Sergeant Robert Roman and Police Officer Michael Straten were waved down by the woman's brother, police said.

Roman grabbed the water rescue bag from his police vehicle and both officers jumped over the railing and onto the pier.

They found a hole in the ground of the pier that dropped more than ten feet deep and into the Hudson River, where the woman was submerged waist-deep, and was holding onto a piece of metal.

The water bag was deployed, and the woman was able to secure herself with it as other officers arrived.

Lt Michael Costello arrived on scene and took command as ESU Sergeant David DiMartino, ESU Police Officer Francis McCourt, ESU Police Officer James Barbro, and Police Officer Jesse Castellano assisted with the rescue.

A second water rescue bag was deployed along with a life preserver ring from the ESU Truck.

Due to a collaborative effort from all officers putting their safety at risk, the woman was saved from drowning, police said.

Sgt. DiMartino and Officer Straten had to reach half their bodies into the hole, with Officer Barbro, Sgt. Roman, and Officer Castellano holding onto their legs so they will not fall into the river.

This enabled them to get a rescue ring around the victim and, with further help from Lt. Costello and Officer McCourt. they were able to pull the victim out.

The woman was treated by Hoboken EMS and transported to Hoboken University Medical Center.

