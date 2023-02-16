Woman Robbed At Gunpoint By Man Who Followed Her Home From NJ ATM: Police

A woman from South Jersey said a man followed her home from an ATM and robbed her at gunpoint, authorities said.

Washington Township police released photos of a black Dodge Charger that the robbery suspect may have been driving.

A 26-year-old victim said she finished work and stopped at the TD Bank in Glassboro to use the ATM before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The victim said that she observed the Dodge Charger sitting in the drive-through line next to her vehicle. The victim made a transaction and left the bank.

When the victim arrived home she began approaching her house and noticed the same black Charger parked in the street, police said.

The victim was approached by a heavy-set black male (Aged 30-40) wearing black pants and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt. The male was holding what she believed to be a small black Glock handgun at her and subsequently demanded her purse before entering the passenger side of the Charger and fleeing the area.

The suspect vehicle was spotted in the area of Route 42 at the Walmart by Washington Township patrol units. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Durham at 856 589-0330.

