Woman Provided Preteens For Sex With Brother, 71, NJ Authorities Charge

A 71-year-old New Jersey native had sex with children provided to him by his sister in exchange for cash, authorities charged.

George Sappah of East Stroudsburg, PA, remained held Thursday in the Warren County Correctional Center in Belvidere pending an Aug. 7 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

A judge on Thursday released Sappah’s sister, Greta Sappah, 65, of Hope, NJ, with conditions pending further court action.

Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Thursday that George Sappah paid his sister to make two children – both under 13 years old – available to him for sex several times.

Greta Sappah threatened the children if they didn’t comply, Pfeiffer said.

George Sappah, formerly of Blairstown, is charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as sexual assault by contact.

Greta Sappah, also formerly of Blairstown, is charged with child endangerment.

Detectives from Pfeiffer’s office Special Victims Unit investigated along with New Jersey State Police, the prosecutor said.

