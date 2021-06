A woman was struck and killed by a tractor trailer early Wednesday in Elizabeth.

The incident occurred on Route 1&9 near East Jersey Street around 4:10 a.m., responders told Daily Voice.

The victim appeared to have gotten pinned under the truck's tires. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck also had a large dumpster attached to the back, and remained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

