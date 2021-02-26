Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Woman Leaps From Roof To Escape Newark House Fire, 2 Families Displaced

Cecilia Levine
Friday morning at the scene of 384 South 19th St. Photo Credit: Newark PD

A woman jumped from the roof of a Newark home in a fire that displaced two families Friday morning.

Flames and smoke were coming out of the top floor window the 2.5-story home at 384 South 19th St., when firefighters arrived around 9:20 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

A woman inside the home jumped from the roof to safety, and was transported to University Hospital for treatment. 

No other injuries were been reported.

The fire was considered under control just before 9:45 a.m., displacing two families comprised four adults and two children, Ambrose said.

The cause and origin of this fire are under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

