Woman Killed By Train In Morris County

A woman was struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Morris County, NJ Transit officials said.

Train 423 of the Morris & Essex line was heading westbound when it struck the female pedestrian near Long Hill Township around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said.

The train had left Hoboken at 2:40 p.m. and was scheduled to arrival at the Gladstone Station at 4:13 p.m.

Gladstone Branch rail service was suspended in both directions between Stirling and Murray Hill as of 5:20 p.m., with bus service being provided to accommodate customers. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored on Lakeland buses from Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The woman's age was not confirmed. No injuries were reported to the five passengers or crew on board.

The NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

