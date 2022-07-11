Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said.

It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near Wait and Wood streets in Paterson, when Abriyah Griffin, 25, of Newark, gave 31-year-old Lakenya Griffin, of Minersville, PA, the gun and told her to shoot the victim, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Lakenya fired the weapon but missed the victim, who fled the scene — followed by the Griffins in a separate car, Valdes said. The Griffins were stopped at of Seymour Avenue and West Runyon Street in Newark, and apprehended, authorities said.

Both Lakenya and Abriyah were charged with attempted murder and various weapons offenses. Abriyah is also charged with terroristic threats. The State has filed motions to hold both women pending trial.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.