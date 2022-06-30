Woman Illegally Strip Searched Repeatedly At Jail In NJ, Lawsuit Says

A woman jailed three times at the Salem County Correctional Facility is the latest person to alleged she was strip searched illegally multiple times at the jail, NJ Advance Media says citing a lawsuit.

Ashley Brown was classified all three times between 2021 and 2022 as "at-risk" for self-harm, the outlet says. While in the at-risk unit, Brown was required to wear a special outfit and was housed in a monitored, isolated cell, the suit says.

The repeated strip searches were monitored on camera and broadcast to male and female jail staffers in 20 locations across the facility, and as a result of the searches, Brown alleges "severe emotional and psychological distress."

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.