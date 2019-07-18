Woman Hit By Car In Summit Gets $1.4M Settlement: Report

A woman who suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Summit three years ago has settled for $1.4 million, NJ.com reported Thursday.

A driver trying to retrieve a ticket for a parking lot at DeForest and Woodland avenues July 12, 2016, accidentally stepped on the gas, crashing through the gate, according to the plaintiff’s attorney, Kathyrn Schwartzstein of Morristown.

The vehicle hit the woman as she was crossing the lot. She suffered injuries that left her in a wheelchair for months and is still suffering lingering effects, Schwartzstein said.

“She is unable to perform many of the daily tasks that she could previously perform and must tolerate pain on a daily basis,” Schwartzstein wrote.

