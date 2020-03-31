Woman Found Shot In Car Off North Jersey Highway

A woman found shot in her car on an entrance ramp to Route 78 in Warren County early Tuesday was expected to survive, authorities said.

The woman was expected to survive shotgun wounds to her jaw, which State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said weren’t self-inflicted.

No arrests were immediately made, he said.

State Police responding to a shots fired call at Exit 6 in Greenwich Township, which runs through a truck weigh station, found the woman in her vehicle shortly before 6 a.m., responders said.

The 39-year-old victim was conscious but unable to speak when taken to a hospital by ambulance, they said.

Authorities couldn't confirm an initial report that she knew the shooter.

State Police were investigating.

