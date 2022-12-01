Contact Us
Woman Forced Teen Girl To Have Sex With Man For Money: Union Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Valdirene Nogueira and Rony D. Game-Palacios.
Valdirene Nogueira and Rony D. Game-Palacios. Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A man and woman from North Jersey have been arrested on accusations she made a 14-year-old girl have sex with him for money, authorities said.

Valdirene Nogueira, 45, of Union, plied the girl with alcohol before Rony D. Game-Palacios, 30, of Newark, sexually assaulted her in exchange for money last September, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Assistant Prosecutor Peter Benza said.

Game-Palacios was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, while Nogueira was charged with first-degree promoting prostitution of a child, third-degree promoting prostitution, third-degree compelling another to engage in prostitution and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information about this matter or these defendants is urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Jessica Tattoli at 908-965-3885 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Veltre at 908-965-3812.

