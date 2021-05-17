Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Fatally Struck By Passenger Train In Morris County, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Area of Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station
Area of Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman was struck and killed by a passenger train in Morris County early Monday morning, reports say.

The woman was hit near Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station just before 4:40 a.m., MorristownGreen reports citing NJ Transit Police.

The train had left Dover just after 4:15 a.m. and was supposed to arrive at its destination at Penn Station at 5:44 a.m.; meanwhile, the Morris and Essex rail line was suspended between Summit and Dover and resumed with delays around 6 a.m., the report says.

Click here for more from MorristownGreen.

