Woman Fatally Struck By Passenger Train In Morris County, Report Says

A woman was struck and killed by a passenger train in Morris County early Monday morning, reports say.

The woman was hit near Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station just before 4:40 a.m., MorristownGreen reports citing NJ Transit Police.

The train had left Dover just after 4:15 a.m. and was supposed to arrive at its destination at Penn Station at 5:44 a.m.; meanwhile, the Morris and Essex rail line was suspended between Summit and Dover and resumed with delays around 6 a.m., the report says.

Click here for more from MorristownGreen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.