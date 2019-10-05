Contact Us
Woman, Dog Injured In Separate Coyote Attacks, Ramapo Reservation Closed

Jerry DeMarco
Ramapo Reservation
Ramapo Reservation Photo Credit: Jorge Rodriguez

A woman and a dog were injured in separate coyote attacks Saturday at the Ramapo Valley County Reservation in Mahwah, authorities confirmed.

Their injuries didn't initially appear serious, responders said.

The woman drove herself to a local hospital after being attacked around 2 p.m. by the upper lake, they said.

In the second incident, an owner took a dog who was attacked to a veterinarian.

Mahwah police responded, clearing the park and patrolling the area. The Bergen County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Several coyotes have been seen in the 4000+-acre county park bordering Ringwood State Park and the Ramapo Mountain State Forest.

ALSO SEE: Sensing something was wrong, Doreen Latargia Entrup of Mahwah tried calling a neighbor to tell her she needed to come in off the street. That’s when a coyote attacked her, she said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/mahwah/police-fire/mahwah-mom-fights-off-attacking-coyote/773261/

