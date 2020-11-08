Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Dies Trying To Rescue Dog In Multi-Home Paterson Blaze, 2 Firefighters Hospitalized

Jerry DeMarco
Summer Street, Paterson
Summer Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Jerry Speziale Jr.

UPDATE: A woman ran back into her home to try and save her dog and didn't make it back out during a fire that swept through a row of Paterson houses before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Two city firefighters were released from St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston after being treated for burns sustained while valiantly trying to save her, they said.

Two 2½-story wood-frame homes on Summer Street were entirely consumed by flames and three others damaged, one severely, after the blaze broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m., responders said.

The fire spread so quickly that it barely took 10 minutes to go to four alarms. A fifth alarm was sounded 15 minutes after that.

Power lines were downed, requiring a PSE&G crew.

A total of 47 residents were displaced in addition to the fatality, city officials confirmed. 

Her body hadn't been recovered as of mid-morning Sunday, adding that demolition crews were summoned.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Hawthorne, Totowa, Prospect Park Clifton, Passaic, Little Falls

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

