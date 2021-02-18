Woman Dies, Firefighter Injured In Jersey City Blaze

An 84-year-old woman died and a firefighter was injured in a Jersey City house fire Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames and smoke when responding to 270 Clerk St., around 10:45 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The two-alarm blaze was confined to the second floor of the home, where the woman was found unresponsive in her bedroom, Suarez said.

The victim was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m., the prosecutor said.

One Jersey City Fire Captain was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The fire was reported under control just before 11:40 a.m.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, and the cause and manner of death are pending with the Regional Medical Examiner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.