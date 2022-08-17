Woman Arrested After Threatening To Kill Sussex County Homeowner, Police Say

A woman was arrested after threatening to kill a Sussex County homeowner, authorities said.

Officers responding to a harassment report on West Shore Tr. in Byram Township found that Caterina Capalbi had threatened to kill the homeowner on Sunday, July 31, police said in a Wednesday, August 17 release.

Capalbi had left the scene before officers arrived, but she was placed under arrest after being contacted and investigated, police said.

Capalbi was charged with harassment and released pending a mandatory appearance in Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

