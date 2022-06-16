Woman Airlifted Following Hunterdon County Truck Crash: State Police

A 54-year-old woman was flown to a local hospital following a crash involving a truck in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred on Route 31 southbound near milepost 39 in Hampton around 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The wreck involved two vehicles — one of which was a truck with motorcycles in the back, Goez said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 54-year-old Washington woman, was airlifted to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, police said.

Additional details were not released, and the crash remains under investigation.

