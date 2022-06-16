Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 'It's My Dad's': PA Man With Gun Arrested At Atlantic City Airport Checkpoint
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Airlifted Following Hunterdon County Truck Crash: State Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NorthStar medical helicopter
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 54-year-old woman was flown to a local hospital following a crash involving a truck in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred on Route 31 southbound near milepost 39 in Hampton around 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The wreck involved two vehicles — one of which was a truck with motorcycles in the back, Goez said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 54-year-old Washington woman, was airlifted to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, police said.

Additional details were not released, and the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.