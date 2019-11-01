Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Beaten Infant Twin Dies At Hackensack UMC, Charges Against Dad Upped To Aggravated Manslaughter
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Entering Zoo Lion Exhibit Appears In Kearny Court: Reports

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo's African lion exhibit in early October, according to the zoo and video of the encounter that was posted online.
A woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo's African lion exhibit in early October, according to the zoo and video of the encounter that was posted online. Video Credit: NBC New York

A woman who is being sought by New York City police for allegedly entering the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo several weeks ago appeared in court in Kearny on a shoplifting charge, according to published reports.

Myah Autry, 32, gave an unusual interview to reporters outside the Kearny courthouse Thursday when asked if she was concerned about getting injured by the lion.

“I am the lion now. Can’t you tell? Have you ever heard of reincarnation?” she responded, before complimenting the reporter on his looks.

"I like your eyes, I like your smile," she said on camera.

Video shot by a bystander in early October that quickly went viral shows a woman entering the enclosure and standing just a few feet from one of the lions. The NYPD is planning to charge her with trespassing. Autry also told reporters she plans to turn herself in to the NYPD but declined to say when.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.