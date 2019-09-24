Woman, 86, Stabbed More Than A Dozen Times In Cedar Grove, Suspect Arrested

The house guest of an elderly Cedar Grove woman stabbed her about 15 times Tuesday morning.

The 86-year-old victim was in bed at her Sunrise Terrace home when police said she was attacked by Tanya Spears, 60, of Cumming, Georgia. She was found by her husband around 4 a.m., who called police.

The woman, who had been bleeding heavily when she was discovered, was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Spears has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

