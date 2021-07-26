Woman, 70, Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Car In Morristown

A 70-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Morristown Saturday night, authorities said.

The Lincoln Park woman was crossing Elm Street in Morristown when she was hit by a car heading north around 10 p.m., police Capt. Stuart Greer said in a release.

The woman, who was unresponsive, was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where she remains in serious but stable condition, Greer said.

The driver, a 78-year-old Morristown man, stayed at the scene following the accident and has been cooperative in the police investigation, Greer said.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer John Sweetman at 973-538-2200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.