Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman, 26, In Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Guttenberg Fire

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A fire in Guttenberg Monday left a woman seriously injured, authorities said.
A fire in Guttenberg Monday left a woman seriously injured, authorities said. Photo Credit: Facebook

A fire that broke out at a multifamily home in Guttenberg Monday night left one woman seriously injured, a fire department spokesman confirmed.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at  67 70th Street, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, which is assisting in the investigation.

The 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a ground-floor hallway and was taken to Palisades Medical Center. She was later airlifted to St. Barnabas in Livingston, where she was listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire was limited to the first floor. People who were on upper floors of the home told News 12 they were forced to jump from windows to escape.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday. In addition to the prosecutor's office,  North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue as well as the emergency management offices for Guttenberg and Hudson County are also assisting in the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.