Woman, 26, In Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Guttenberg Fire

A fire that broke out at a multifamily home in Guttenberg Monday night left one woman seriously injured, a fire department spokesman confirmed.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at 67 70th Street, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, which is assisting in the investigation.

The 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a ground-floor hallway and was taken to Palisades Medical Center. She was later airlifted to St. Barnabas in Livingston, where she was listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire was limited to the first floor. People who were on upper floors of the home told News 12 they were forced to jump from windows to escape.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday. In addition to the prosecutor's office, North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue as well as the emergency management offices for Guttenberg and Hudson County are also assisting in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.