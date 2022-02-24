WINNER: $1,000 For Life Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A lucky New Jersey Lottery player won $1,000 for life.

The CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn for the Wednesday, Feb. 23, drawing, winning the grand prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Berkeley Convenience Store, 151 Plainfield Ave. in Berkeley Heights.

The winning numbers were: 27, 36, 40, 46 and 53. The Cash Ball was: 03.

Additionally, 8,304 players won $43,936 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 1,967 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER.

