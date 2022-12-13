Wine Bottles Hurled At Linden Liquor Store Employees In Man's $3,000 Tantrum (VIDEO)

A man who threw bottles of red wine at liquor store employees causing $3,000 in damage is being sought by police in Linden.

The man apparently didn't have enough money to pay for his alcohol at Beno's Liquor on North Wood Avenue on Nov. 30, and became upset when the store employee refused to give him a discount, Linden police said.

The irate customer threatened to kill the employees and threw several large bottles of wine at the them before grabbing a clear plastic container of small liquor bottles and fleeing, police said.

Footage of the incident was released by Linden police.

Anyone with information that may help identify this suspect is urged to contact Detective Juan Velarde at 908-474-8552 or email jvelarde@lpdnj.org.

Tips about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org

