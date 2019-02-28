Wild Chase Across Clifton Rooftops: Passaic Sheriff's Officers Nab Stolen Car Thief After Crash

A wild chase along Clifton rooftops ended when a 17-year-old repeat offender who crashed a stolen Jeep jumped and was caught by Passaic County sheriff’s officers.

Undercover narcotics detectives were headed east on Route 46 in Little Falls just after 2 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted a black Jeep reported stolen from a nearby Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

A detective pulled up next to the Jeep and spotted the driver with a hood pulled tightly around his face, the sheriff said.

The Newark driver – who was wanted by police in three towns -- then began cutting in and out of traffic, looking back as he went, eventually getting onto eastbound Route 3, Berdnik said.

Clifton police tried stopping the vehicle near the Passaic Avenue exit, but the teen gunned it before hitting two parked vehicles on Route 21, the sheriff said.

He kept going, with several marked and unmarked units chasing him, before crashing again.

This time, Berdnik said, the boy bailed and “took to running along the rooftops of nearby houses.”

Uniformed sheriff’s officers chased him until the teen jumped from a roof and was quickly subdued, he said.

Authorities issued delinquency complaints accusing the teen of eluding and receiving stolen property.

He was sent to the juvenile detention center after authorities learned that he also was wanted out of Belleville, Clifton and Little Falls for various crimes, the sheriff said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.