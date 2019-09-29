WHY? 3 Vehicles Left Unlocked With Key Fobs Inside Reported Stolen In Wyckoff

Three owners from Wyckoff who reported their vehicles stolen one recent morning admitted that they’d all left them unlocked with the key fobs inside, police said.

The thefts began at 6:15 a.m. Sept. 9, when a 2016 Range Rover was taken from a Highview Drive resident’s driveway, Lt. Joseph Soto said. Hillside police found the vehicle eight days later, he said.

At 8:10 a.m., a Mulberry Court resident said, a 2016 Infiniti Q50 was taken from his driveway. Two weeks later, Newark police reported finding it.

At 8:50 a.m., a Richard Place resident reported that his 2015 Lexus RX3 was taken from his driveway the night before. East Orange police found, damaged, with New York license plates, eight days later.

“Video footage captured of these brazen acts have revealed that if your car is locked, the thieves will simply move on until they find an unlocked car,” Soto said. “Do not make yourself an easy victim.

“ LOCK YOUR CAR AND SECURE YOUR KEYS/FOBS ,” the lieutenant emphasized.

