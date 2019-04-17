WHOPPER: Paterson PD Busts Four With 8,900 Heroin Bags, $4,117 In Drug Cash

Paterson police seized 8,900 heron folds and $4,117 in proceeds while arresting three city residents and one from Pennsylvania on Wednesday, authorities said. At roughly a gram of heroin per envelope, that's nearly 20 pounds of the drug.

City detectives were conducting an investigation when they busted the four while seizing the smack and cash.

Those charged:

Don Gonzalez, 29, of Paterson;

Shachell Nugent, 23, of Paterson;

Jocquice Timmons, 24, of Paterson;

Veronica Keeley, 37, of Stroudsburg, PA (formerly of New Milford).

