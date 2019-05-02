Who Killed Golden Puppy In West Milford Pond? #JusticeForJenny Reward Hits $7,500

UPDATE: The reward on Thursday rose to $7,500 for anyone providing information that helps catch whoever killed a 10-week-old puppy whose body was found submerged in a weighted cage in a West Milford pond.

The female Golden Retriever's carcass and cage were found off Bonter Road in the Oak Ridge section of town on Tuesday, authorities said.

Found along with them was a vase that could help identify the culprits.

Someone must know something, which is why the Last Resort Rescue offered the reward and contributors helped increase it.

The non-profit animal mission also launched the hashtag #JusticeForJenny.

“At this time there are no suspects or leads,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint release Wednesday.

"The New Jersey State Agricultural State Lab will be [conducting] a necropsy" to determine when and how the puppy was killed, they said. "The investigation remains active and ongoing."

They asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801 .

Investigators hope this vase, found along with the puppy in the cage, provides a clue.

The lead-crystal vase ( above ) weighed down the cage. Authorities hope it provides the clue that helps catch Jenny's killer.

PHOTOS: Courtesy GREENWOOD LAKE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

Authorities asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.