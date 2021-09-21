When, What To Expect From Gabby Petito Autopsy Results

An autopsy on the body believed to be that of Gabby Petito was scheduled for Tuesday -- but when will the results be released?

Confirmation of remains and cause of death could be identified as early as Tuesday, Former New York Chief Medical Examiner Michael Baden told Fox News.

COD depended on how "obvious" the the signs of death are (i.e. a gunshot wound), he said.

The autopsy will also determine how long the victim has been dead, whether the person died at the same location where their remains were found and a DNA match, Fox News says.

It was not clear what exactly would be released to the public.

Authorities were expected to confirm the identity of the body, even though it was already "pretty much established" that the remains are Petito's, Baden said.

Petito, a Long Island native, was reported missing on Sept. 11. Meanwhile, manhunt for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was under way in Florida.

Click here for more from Fox News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.