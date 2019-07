No serious injuries were reported in a six-vehicle, Monday rush-hour pileup on southbound Route 208 in Hawthorne.

Traffic was scrunched to the shoulder after the 5:30 p.m. chain-reaction crash just south of the Utter Avenue exit.

Glen Rock police assisted their Hawthorne colleagues.

Aftermath of the 6-vehicle pileup on southbound Route 208 in Hawthorne.

Michael Jannicelli (photo top) and Boyd A. Loving (photo above) contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.