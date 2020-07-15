Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Mahwah Man, 87, Threatens Painters With Knife, Coaxed From Condo By Sergeant On Ladder
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wharton Man Nabbed In Assaults, Robberies Across 3 Counties

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Wharton Police
Wharton Police Photo Credit: Wharton Police via Facebook

A man from Wharton accused of assault and a string of robberies has been arrested, authorities said.

Erick Macias, 35 was first wanted for pushing a woman on the ground of a parking garage and stealing her purse at the Avalon Apartments June 6, Wharton police said.

A month-long investigation linked Macias to several other robberies throughout Lyndhurst, Garfield, Paterson, and Parsippany, authorities said.

Macias was arrested on multiple robbery charges and lodged at the Bergen County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.