Wharton Man Nabbed In Assaults, Robberies Across 3 Counties

A man from Wharton accused of assault and a string of robberies has been arrested, authorities said.

Erick Macias, 35 was first wanted for pushing a woman on the ground of a parking garage and stealing her purse at the Avalon Apartments June 6, Wharton police said.

A month-long investigation linked Macias to several other robberies throughout Lyndhurst, Garfield, Paterson, and Parsippany, authorities said.

Macias was arrested on multiple robbery charges and lodged at the Bergen County Jail.

