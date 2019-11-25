Contact Us
Westwood PD: Sergeant Nabs Thief Rolling Stolen Tire Down Street

Jerry DeMarco
Shaadiek B. Butler
Shaadiek B. Butler

A Westwood police sergeant on vehicle burglary patrol chased down a local man after catching him rolling a tire that was taken from a car at a yoga studio down the street, authorities said.

Shaadiek B. Butler, 20, of Palisades Avenue left the tire and bolted when Sgt. Scott McNiff spotted him on Broadway before dawn Saturday, Police Chief Michael R. Pontillo said.

McNiff chased down Butler with assistance from Officer John Svenda, Pontillo said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of burglary tools, the chief said.

Butler, who was arrested and released on stalking charges in Washington Township four months ago, remained held in the county lockup pending a detention hearing on Monday.

