Westwood PD: Officers Nab Thief Rolling Stolen Tire Down Street

A Westwood police sergeant on vehicle burglary patrol caught a local man rolling a tire down the street after it was taken from a car outside a yoga studio, authorities said.

Shaadiek B. Butler, 20, of Palisades Avenue left the tire and bolted when Sgt. Scott McNiff spotted him on Broadway before dawn Saturday, Police Chief Michael R. Pontillo said.

McNiff chased down Butler with assistance from Officer John Svenda, who tackled him, Pontillo said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of burglary tools, the chief said.

Butler, who was arrested and released on stalking charges in Washington Township four months ago, remained held in the county lockup pending a detention hearing on Monday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.