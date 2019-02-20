Westwood Gas Station Attendant Charged With Fondling Customer, Soliciting Sex

A Westwood gas station attendant fondled a customer, then offered the victim money for sex, said police who arrested him. Now police are searching for any other potential victims.

Ravi Kumel, 27, was working at the Irvington Street service station when he “forcibly and inappropriately touched the 30-year-old victim” this past Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

Kumel, who lives on Broadway, “then solicited sex by offering to pay the victim money,” the chief said.

Police charged Kumel with criminal sexual contact and released him pending a March 8 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, Pontillo asked that “anyone with information or who may have been solicited/approached in a similar manner” contact his Detective Bureau at (201) 664-7008 . Or email: jhurtuk@westwoodnj.gov .

