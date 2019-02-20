Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lexus Goes Airborne, Hits Boulder On Route 17 In Mahwah: Driver, 69, Unscathed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Westwood Gas Station Attendant Charged With Fondling Customer, Soliciting Sex

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ravi Kumel
Ravi Kumel Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WESTWOOD PD

A Westwood gas station attendant fondled a customer, then offered the victim money for sex, said police who arrested him. Now police are searching for any other potential victims.

Ravi Kumel, 27, was working at the Irvington Street service station when he “forcibly and inappropriately touched the 30-year-old victim” this past Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

Kumel, who lives on Broadway, “then solicited sex by offering to pay the victim money,” the chief said.

Police charged Kumel with criminal sexual contact and released him pending a March 8 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, Pontillo asked that “anyone with information or who may have been solicited/approached in a similar manner” contact his Detective Bureau at (201) 664-7008 . Or email: jhurtuk@westwoodnj.gov .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.