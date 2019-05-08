Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Westwood Construction Manager Charged With Fondling Uber Driver, Masturbating In Back Seat

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Branimir Grbic
Branimir Grbic Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WESTWOOD PD

A construction project manager from Westwood tried to fondle an Uber driver, then masturbated in the back seat, said police who arrested him.

Branimir B. Grbic, 37, “made sexual advances” to the 21-year-old victim, “forcibly and inappropriately” touched her, then masturbated in the car, Police Chief Michael R. Pontillo said Wednesday.

Police arrested Grbic on charges of criminal sexual contact, lewdness, criminal mischief and simple assault.

He was released pending a May 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.