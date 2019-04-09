Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice

Breaking News: South Hackensack Handyman Charged With Molesting Pre-Teenage Girl
Westwood College Student, 20, Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Christian Pena-Ortiz
Christian Pena-Ortiz Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 20-year-old college student from Westwood was charged with sexually abusing a pre-teen.

Christian Pena-Ortiz was arrested following an investigation produced by a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that he'd "engaged in sexual contact" with a minor under 13, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor said Tuesday.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault – one from last month and another from last June -- and one of child endangerment.

Pena-Ortiz remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

North Passaic Daily Voice

North Passaic Daily Voice

